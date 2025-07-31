Test cricket is one of the purest and toughest formats compared to the white-ball format. The game has seen many legendary cricketers and captains, who have etched their names in the glory books. Achieving the most runs in a Test series as a skipper is a testament to extraordinary leadership combined with individual batting performance. This showcases a class of a player who not only carries his team on his shoulders by leading a national side but also dominates with the bat against the tough bowling attack. These batters deliver match-winning performances with the bat throughout a Test series. Most Runs in a Test Series: From Don Bradman to Viv Richards, Check List of Batters.
These remarkable accomplishments help a captain to put himself on the elite list in the longest format. The record of most runs in a Test series by a captain is not easily broken. It highlights a rare blend of individual excellence with the bat, where a captain leads from the front. These performances are etched in cricketing books and are remembered for a long period of time. On that note, take a look at the top five batters with the most runs in a Test series as a captain. Most Runs in a Test Series by an India Captain: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli, Check List.
Most Runs in a Test Series by a Captain
|Name
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Centuries
|Half-Centuries
|Opponent
|Year
|Sir Don Bradman
|5
|810
|270
|3
|1
|England
|1936/37
|Graham Gooch
|3
|752
|333
|3
|2
|India
|1990
|Shubman Gill
|5
|741*
|269
|4
|-
|England
|2025
|Sunil Gavaskar
|6
|732
|205
|4
|1
|West Indies
|1978/79
|David Gower
|6
|732
|215
|3
|1
|Australia
|1985
(* - Ongoing)
Australian legend Sir Don Bradman holds the record for scoring the most runs in a Test series as a captain. Don Bradman amassed 810 runs in five matches against England in the 1936/37 series. The former cricketer smashed three centuries and one half-century. Former England cricketer Graham Gooch is ranked second in the elite list. Gooch hammered 752 runs during a three-match Test series against India in 1990. Gooch notched up three centuries and two half-centuries during that series.
India national cricket team member Shubman Gill is having a dream run with the bat in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. In the five-match Test series, Gill has made 741*—the third most—with the help of four centuries. Great Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar, who is also known as the Little Master, scored 732 runs in a six-match Test series against the West Indies in 1978/79. During the series, Gavaskar smashed four centuries and one half-century.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).