The India national cricket team's newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, is having a dream run with the bat in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. During the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Shubman Gill shattered legendary Sunil Gavaskar's historic record of most runs in a Test series by an Indian captain. So far in the series, Gill has amassed 737 runs in nine innings at a booming average of 92.12. The right-handed batter has notched up four centuries and his best score of 269, which came during the Edgbaston Test. Gill is also the highest run-getter in the five-match Test series. Most Runs in a Test Series for India: From Sunil Gavaskar to Shubman Gill, Check Full List of Indian Batters.

Indian cricket has witnessed many captains who have etched their names in the glory books. In Test cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, every era witnessed great Indian captains who left a mark with their leadership. However, some Indian players also lead their side from the front with the bat, which makes them one of the greatest players and captains of all time in Test cricket history. On that note, take a look at the top five Indian captains with the most runs in a Test series.

Most Runs in a Test Series by an India Captain

Name Matches Runs Centuries Half-Centuries Opponent Year Shubman Gill 5 737* 4 - England 2025 Sunil Gavaskar 6 732 4 1 West Indies 1978/79 Virat Kohli 5 655 2 2 England 2016/17 Virat Kohli 3 610 3 1 Sri Lanka 2017/18 Virat Kohli 5 593 2 3 England 2018

(* - Ongoing)

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made 732 runs during the 1978/79 Test series against the West Indies. During the six-match series, Gavaskar slammed four centuries and one half-century. However, his record of most runs by an Indian captain was shattered by Shubman Gill, who had a dream run with the bat on his Test captaincy debut for his side during the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian captain to score 600 or more runs twice in a single Test series. Kohli achieved this historic feat during the 2016/17 series against England, where he amassed 655 runs along with two centuries and as many half-centuries. Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

The former Indian captain hammered 610 runs during a three-match series in 2017/18 against Sri Lanka. During the series, Kohli notched up three centuries and one half-century. Kohli had a dream run with the bat during the England tour in 2018. In a five-match Test series, the former captain amassed 593 runs, along with two hundreds and three half-centuries.

