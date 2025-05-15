Virat Kohli brought an end to one of the glorious chapters of his life when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. In an emotional Instagram post on May 12, the 36-year-old said that he was stepping away from the longest format of the game and said that while this decision was not easy, it was the right thing to do. With this, Virat Kohli retired as the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket, only behind legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. Also, he has set a legacy of being the best Test captain India has ever had, with 40 wins out of 68 matches. In this article, we shall take a look at his net worth. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Revisiting Former India Captain’s Seven Test Double Tons That Outpaced Australia Legend Don Bradman.

With his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli now will represent India only in ODIs, a format he has mastered over the years. The star cricketer had already stepped away T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup last year and now, he might have his sights set on winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old played a crucial role as India won the ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand in the final.

Virat Kohli's Net Worth

Needless to say, Virat Kohli is one of the world's most popular as well as wealthiest athletes and has a global fan following. According to Stock Gro, the 36-year-old's net worth is a jaw-dropping Rs 1,050 crore which includes his earnings from cricket and also from several brand endorsements.

BCCI Contract and IPL Earnings

Virat Kohli has an A+ contract with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and was retained in that category when the new contracts were announced last month. The former India National Cricket Team captain, as per his BCCI contract, earns Rs 7 crore annually. As far as his match fees are concerned, they are Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh per ODI and Rs 3 lakh per T20I. Virat Kohli has retired from Tests and T20Is now and despite that, it was earlier confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia that he would continue to be in the top bracket (A+) of their annual contracts. Besides this, Virat Kohli also was retained for a whopping Rs 21 crore by RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) for three seasons, which will take his earnings to Rs 63 crore. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Remain in A+ Grade of Central Contracts Despite Test Retirements, Confirms BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Brand Endorsements and Luxury Lifestyle

Virat Kohli is one of the most sought-after faces when it comes to brand endorsements. One of the most popular cricketers across the world and a loved figure in every stadium he plays in, Virat Kohli endorses several brands like MRF Tyres and Puma. MRF is Virat Kohli's bat sponsor, which sees him earn a whopping Rs 100 crore for a deal of eight years. Plus, he has had a Rs 110 crore deal with Puma, which he reportedly did not extend this year while choosing to invest in Agilitas Sports which is an Indian sportswear company. Besides these, Virat Kohli is a brand ambassador for several brands which includes Myntra, Tissot, MPL, and Digit Insurance among others. Virat Kohli also has invested in WROGN- a clothing line for youth, a restaurant named 'NUEVA' in New Delhi and also a gym chain named Chisel Fitness. 2016-19: Four Glorious Prime Years of Virat Kohli That Produced Unmatched Consistency, Aggression and Aura.

The star cricketer reportedly also has a pretty luxurious lifestyle, owning several luxury cars from top companies like Mercedes-Benz and Audi. He also has an enviable luxury watch collection. In terms of properties, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have a Rs 80 crore mansion in Gurgaon and also Rs 32 crore bungalow in Alibaug and a Rs 34 crore house in Worli, which was bought in 2016.

