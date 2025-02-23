Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23 with both teams adding yet another chapter to the glorious rivalry they shared in the game of cricket. Jasprit Bumrah had a stellar 2024 where he started for the India national cricket team across formats and was deservedly named 'ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year' for 2024 among other accolades. He was spotted at the Dubai International Stadium though but did not feature in India's playing XI. With India and Pakistan battling each other in a very important ICC Champions Trophy 2025, why is Jasprit Bumrah, who is arguably one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment, not playing? Read below to find out the reason. India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India and Pakistan head into this ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on the back of contrasting results. While India had a spectacular start to their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign beating Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai, Pakistan on the other hand were handed a 60-run loss by New Zealand in Karachi. The India national cricket team will look to continue their good form and inch closer to securing a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals while the Pakistan national cricket team will aim at staying alive in the competition with a victory. Why Is Fakhar Zaman Not Playing in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah was previously included in India's provisional squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. But his participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was not totally assured with the India national cricket team management sweating on his fitness. Jasprit Bumrah had sustained a back injury during the last match of the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year and has been out of action since. It was later confirmed by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) that he was officially ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Varun Chakaravarthy being included as his replacement.

Despite not playing in the IND vs PAK match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Jasprit Bumrah showed up at the Dubai International Stadium to show support for the India national cricket team. Jasprit Bumrah's absence is surely a big blow for the India national cricket team but the Men in Blue will hope that the pace bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami will come good as they did against Bangladesh in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match.

