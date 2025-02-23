India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team Live Score Updates: Billed as a box-office blockbuster, India and Pakistan will clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the third match of Group A. IND vs PAK CT 2025 will take place on February 23, and will have cricket fans, and non-cricket fans also glued to the television, computer, laptop, tablet, and mobile screens. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The high-profile IND vs PAK rivalry will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and commence at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This will be the first time that both teams are clashing against each other after the low-scoring thriller in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. Virat Kohli Stats vs Pakistan: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Performed Against Arch-Rivals Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

India heads into the clash high on confidence, having won their tournament opener against Bangladesh with relative ease, despite being put in a bit of trouble. If India wins IND vs PAK CT 2025, they will have one foot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals, with two wins in Group A.

On the other hand, Pakistan come into the IND vs PAK after a massive loss in their tournament opener. The defending champions and hosts will have to win the IND vs PAK CT 2025 match if they want to remain in the tournament, or else will get knocked out. A win would keep them alive, but will then be on the mercy of other results going their way as well. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs PAK CT Cricket Match in Dubai

Pakistan in CT matches against India, holds an 3-2 advantage, which could play in favor of the defending champions.

India vs Pakistan Full Squads

India Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan Cricket Team: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.