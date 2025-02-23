The high-voltage IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 got underway at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with Pakistan winning the toss, and electing to bat first against India, who have already won a match while chasing here against Bangladesh. This will be the third time that an IND vs PAK ODI is being held at this venue in Dubai, where Team India are unbeaten. Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Records and Important Stats Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

India have named an unchanged XI, while Pakistan have made one solitary forced change in that eleven, which can drastically change the complexion of their line-up. Mohammad Rizwan and Co already have an unbalanced squad, with only one specialist spinner, and no backup opener. Pakistan's batting relies on Fakhar Zaman's explosive start, who was the star performer in them beating India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final. Find out why, Pakistan have kept Fakhar Zaman out of their starting XI below. 'It Doesn't Really Matter' Rohit Sharma Reacts After Losing Toss in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Why is Fakhar Zaman Not Playing India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Fakhar Zaman during Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, suffered an injury while diving to stop the ball while fielding. During his dive, Zaman ended up injuring his back, which saw the batter bat uncomfortably during Pakistan's chase. Eventually, the PCB replaced Zaman with Imam-ul-Haq, who came into the squad after the ICC technical committee's approval.

