Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bowl in the first One-Day International match between India and England. The visitors have made one change in the form of Shreyas Iyer to replace injured Virat Kohli. For England, Brydon Carse makes it to the playing XI. In-form Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root also return to England ODI squad.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against England in the first #ENGvIND ODI. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/8E3nGmlNOh pic.twitter.com/8xh9xJdWxs — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

