In a huge blow to the Punjab Kings, veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is not going to feature for his side in the high-voltage Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 is being held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Chahal is a very experienced spinner and has a hat-trick to his name this season. Chahal claimed his second hat-trick against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard: Check PBKS vs RCB Live Score of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match Online.

Chahal's absence from the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match has weakened the Punjab Kings' spin bowling attack, with Harpreet Brar being the frontline spinner. In the ongoing season, Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged 11 wickets from 12 outings and has been in good form with the ball for the Punjab Kings as they qualified for the playoffs after 11 years. Meanwhile, in this article, we shall take a look at the reason behind Yuzvendra Chahal's absence during the PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 match in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Why is Yuzvendra Chahal Not Playing PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match?

Punjab Kings ace leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has suffered a minor niggle and missed out on the last two league stage matches for his side in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The veteran has once again been left out of the squad, which means Chahal is still not fit enough to play the Qualifier 1 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 29. Shreyas Iyer Reveals His Goal Ahead Of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match, Punjab Kings Skipper Wishes To Help Team Lift Trophy And See 'Iconic Punjabi Celebration.'

The winner of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 will book their place in the grand finale of the showpiece event. The loser of the thrilling clash will play Qualifier 2 and will face the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator match winner. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Punjab and Bengaluru will look to end their title drought in the showpiece event.

