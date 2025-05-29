Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are meeting each other in the high-voltage Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match is being held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and decided to bowl first. The winner of the PBKS vs RCB will earn a spot in the grand finale of the IPL 2025 season. The loser will play Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match scorecard can get all the information here. Shreyas Iyer Reveals His Goal Ahead Of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match, Punjab Kings Skipper Wishes To Help Team Lift Trophy And See 'Iconic Punjabi Celebration.'

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard

