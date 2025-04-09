The new Lucknow Super Giants leg-break bowler Digvesh Rathi has been the talk of the town, and it's not just because of his wicket scalpings in IPL 2025, rather it has been more for his special 'notebook celebration' everytime he scalps a wicket. Rathi has already been heft fined twice for the misconduct he brought every time with this notebook celebration. In the first instance, Digvesh Rathi was imposed a 25% fine on his match fees for his send-off of PBKS batter Priyansh Arya. He was fined again, this time 50% of his match fees for notebook celebration after dismissing Naman Dhir of MI. Fact Check: Will Digvesh Rathi Pay A Fine Of INR 50 Lakhs Despite INR 30 Lakh Salary for His ‘Notebook Celebration’ in IPL 2025? Here’s The Truth.

Even after two hefty fines, the first-time Indian Premier League player didn't stop. Digvesh Rathi did his much-talked notebook celebration yet again, after dismissing his idol Sunil Narine during the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This time the celebration was a bit different, instead of placing his imaginary notebook in his palm and pretending to write, Rathi pretended to write on the Eden Gardens pitch itself. There are possibilities of him serving a ban for such celebrations. But, what is the notebook celebration all about? Scroll below to know.

What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket All About?

The iconic Notebook Celebration, which the 25-year-old LSG bowler Digvesh Rathi was doing more often, came first to the limelight in 2017 in Jamaica, when West Indies bowler Kesrick Williams did it for the first time after dismissing India national cricket team legendary batter Virat Kohli. The celebration was met with a lot of criticism. ‘Just Bat and Shut Up’: Kesrick Williams Recalls ‘Notebook Celebration’ Banter With Virat Kohli During IND vs WI T20I Series 2019.

What made the notebook celebration even more famous, more iconic was how Virat Kohli reacted to it. He had clearly conveyed his dislike to Kesrick Williams after the match when the bowler came to shake hands. During West Indies tour of India in 2019, the notebook celebration became even more popular when Virat Kohli's intensity against Kesrick Williams was spotted on-field, as in the 16th over of the first T20I in Hyderabad, Virat Kohli smashed the bowler for a six and mimicked the same notebook celebration.

