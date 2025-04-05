Fact Check: Will Digvesh Rathi Pay A Fine Of INR 50 Lakhs Despite INR 30 Lakh Salary for His ‘Notebook Celebration’ in IPL 2025? Here’s The Truth

Will Digvesh Rathi pay a fine of INR 50 lakhs despite INR 30 lakh salary for his ‘notebook celebration’ in IPL 2025? Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a way to unearth domestic talent, and in the ongoing 2025 edition, several young batter and bowlers have made their mark, but none more than Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi. Rathi has produced stellar performances for LSG in IPL 2025 and has become their second-highest wicket-taker with six wickets. However, the player has also been in the news for his aggressive celebrations, which have caused the player to be in the limelight of match officials. Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Penalised After LSG’s Tense Win Over MI in IPL 2025.

Rathi was handed a fine for his 'notebook' celebration against MI, for which the spinner was deducted 50 per cent of his match fee, and given two demerit points. This is Rathi's second such offence thus the penalty is 50 per cent and not 25. Rathi was purchased by LSG for INR 30 lakhs. So will he pay a fine that is higher than his IPL salary? Fans have made such speculations on social media and accordingly, memes have gone viral on the same. Here, in this article, we shall take a look at what the truth is, in this regard.

Digvesh Rathi To Pay INR 50 Lakh As Fine

Digvesh Rathi IPL salary - 30 Lakhs. Fine Digvesh Rathi will pay - 50 Lakhs. pic.twitter.com/7aVngxBT0f — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) April 5, 2025

Digvesh Rathi IPL salary - 30 Lakhs. Fine Digvesh Rathi will pay - 50 Lakhs. pic.twitter.com/CSatnzno8j — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 5, 2025

As per reports, Digvesh's match fee is INR 7.5 lakh, and he has been imposed a fine of 50 percent of the match fee for his celebration in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match, which equates to INR 3.75 lakh for breaching Level 1 offence under Article 2.5, which puts rest to all the false numbers floating around on the internet.

Fact check

Claim : Social media claim LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi has to pay INR 50 lakhs as fine on a salary of INR 30 lakh. Conclusion : No, the claims are false. Rathi's match fee is INR 7.5 lakh, and will have to play 50 percent of it, which amounts to INR 3.75 lakh. Full of Trash Clean

