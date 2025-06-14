South Africa are on the cusp of history as they stand just 69 runs away from what would be a historic win in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final. Aiden Markram sparkled with a classy century while Temba Bavuma showed grit and courage in an unbeaten 65 as South Africa finished Day 3 at 213/2, chasing 282 to win. The two right-handers stitched a 143-run unbeaten partnership and they will look to continue the good work when Day 4 gets underway at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. But how will the London weather play out on Day 4 of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final? ICC WTC 2025 Final: Aiden Markram’s Historic Ton, Partnership With Temba Bavuma Rattle Australia, Pushes South Africa Closer to Glory.

Day 3 of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final witnessed incredible action as Australia gained the upper hand initially with Mitchell Starc starring with the bat. The Australian pacer struck an unbeaten 58 to ensure that South Africa had a challenging target to chase, but on a good batting day at the Lord's Cricket Ground, the Proteas batters made merry and now, just 69 runs separate them from their first ICC trophy in 27 years. This is South Africa's game to lose from here on and Australia would need a miraculous turn of events to bounce back and win this one. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Aiden Markram Joins Plethora of Legends Following Historic Lord’s Ton Against Australia.

London Weather Forecast for SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4

As per the weather forecast above, there are chances of rain on Day 4 of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final, on Saturday, June 14. The weather is expected to be cloudy, with the sky expected to be partly sunny later on in the day. As per Accuweather, there would be intermittent clouds in London hovering over the Lord's Cricket Ground and the temperature is expected to hover between 17 to 22 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain potentially playing spoilsport and fans would want the clouds to stay away on what is set to be a historic day for South Africa.

There was a bit of rain earlier on Day 2 of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final but it did not impact the game in any way. The conditions have been overcast at times in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final and fans will have an eye on the weather on Day 4 while taking a look at the action that is set to unfold.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).