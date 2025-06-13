London [UK], June 13 (ANI): A historic century by Aiden Markram and an unbeaten century with skipper Temba Bavuma pushed South Africa closer to their maiden world title glory, ending the day three of their ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's on Friday.

At the end of day three, SA was 213/2, with Markram (102*) and Bavuma (65*) unbeaten. They need 69 runs to win in their run-chase of 282 runs. This is the first-ever century by a Proteas player in an ICC tournament final.

Also Read | Sanjay Krishnamurthi Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Star Batter Who Smashed Rachin Ravindra For Four Sixes in MLC 2025.

South Africa started the third and final session at 94/2, with skipper Temba Bavuma (11*) and Markram (49*) unbeaten.

Markram reached his half-century in 69 balls, his first in an ICC knockout match, with four boundaries.

Also Read | Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: Jitesh Sharma's Last-Ball Six Propels NECO Master Blaster Into Final With Victory Over Bharat Rangers (Watch Video).

Bavuma showcased his positive intent, striking a boundary in the second over of the session against Josh Hazlewood, helping Proteas reach the 100-run mark in 25.3 overs.

The duo continued rotating strike really well, bringing up their 50-run stand in 81 balls.

Markram collected boundaries against Starc, while Bavuma took the anchor role. SA reached the 150-run mark in 37.3 overs.

A fine aerial sweep in the 42nd over against Lyon by Bavuma marked a century stand between these two in 143 balls.

Bringing his A game for the biggest game of his career, Bavuma reached a half-century in 83 balls, with four boundaries, while a shot wide off gully by Markram in the 45th over reduced the target to less than 100 runs.

The partnership between Bavuma and Markram continued to be a gift that kept on giving, helping SA reach the 200-run mark in 51.4 overs.

Markram reached his eighth century in 156 balls, with 11 fours. They helped Proteas end the day without any loss of wickets, having stitched an unbeaten stand of 143 runs.

Earlier, a fine half-century partnership between Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder put South Africa in a solid spot at the end of the second session during day three.

At the end of the session, SA was 94/2, with skipper Temba Bavuma (11*) and Markram (49*) unbeaten.

During the run-chase of 282 runs, South Africa was off to a nightmarish start as the 'first over Starc' struck, removing Ryan Rickelton (6), caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey. SA was 9/1 in 2.1 overs.

Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder then stitched a partnership for the Proteas. The two displayed positive intent with the bat. They got some fine boundaries against the pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Proteas reached the 50-run mark in 12.2 overs.

The 61-run stand between the duo was ended by Starc, as Mulder launched the ball straight to Marnus Labuschagne at covers for 27 in 50 balls (with five fours). SA was 70/2.

During the remainder of the session, not much took place, except skipper Temba Bavuma seemed to have problems with his left hamstring, and Steve Smith walked off the field in pain after a dropped catch. Bavuma and Markram ended the session without further loss of wickets.

Earlier, Starc played one of the finest innings of his life, which powered Australia to 207/10, leading by 281 at lunch. Starc remained not out on 58, leaving Proteas to chasing 282 to end their ICC title drought. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to bowl out SA to retain their WTC title.

Australia started their Day 3 on 144/8 in 40 overs, leading by 218 runs, with Starc 16 (52) and Nathan Lyon 2 (5) unbeaten. Kagiso Rabada continued his brilliance with the ball, as he removed Lyon in the third over of the day, for 2. Hazlewood joined Starc in the middle.

Australia crossed 150 runs in the following 43rd over, after Starc pushed the ball towards mid-wicket for a quick single off Wiaan Mulder. Australia's lead crossed 250 in the 52nd over.

Starc went past Australia's wicketkeeper batter, Carey, who was dismissed on 43 by Rabada in the second last over of Day 2, to become the top scorer for Australia in the second innings after he crossed fifty in the 64th over.

With this fifty, Starc became the first batter ever batting at number 9 or below to smash a half-century in an ICC knockout match across all formats. Starc now has eight half-centuries batting from number nine or below in Tests, which is also the most by any batter. After him is England's legendary seamer Stuart Broad, with six.

The duo of Starc and Hazlewood completed a 50-run partnership for the 10 wicket in the 64th over. Aiden Markram removed Josh Hazlewood for 17 off 53 balls, breaking the partnership of 59 runs for the tenth wicket. Aussies were bundled out for 207 runs, leading by 281 runs.Rabada (4/59) and Lungi Ngidi (3/38) were the top bowlers for the Proteas.

Earlier on Day 2, after an impactful innings from wicketkeeper batter Carey (46 in 50 balls, with five fours), Australia fought back and ended Day 2 on 144/8, extending their lead to 218. After South Africa was bundled out for 138 runs in reply to Australia's first innings total of 212 runs, Rabada and Ngidi placed South Africa on top with a brilliant exhibition of pace bowling, reducing Aussies to 73/7, before Carey's stand with Starc of 61 runs helped Aussies put up a fight. At the end of day two, Lyon (1*) and Starc (16*) had remained unbeaten.

Brief Scores: Australia: 212 and 207 (Mitchell Starc 58*, Alex Carey 43, Kagiso Rabada 4/59) against SA: 138 and 213/2 (Aiden Markram 102*, Temba Bavuma 65*, Mitchell Starc 2/53). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)