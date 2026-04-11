Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, with the evening clash carrying significant weight for the five-time champions. Sitting at the bottom of the table after three consecutive losses, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side urgently requires a victory to revive their IPL 2026 campaign. However, fans want to know if Mahendra Singh Dhoni will feature in the playing XI or not. You can follow the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard here.

Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match?

MS Dhoni is expected to miss the wicketkeeping duties for Chennai Super Kings yet again. Despite recent social media videos showing Dhoni batting in the nets, the CSK medical team and management have opted for a cautious approach. While reports indicate he has resumed light training, he has not yet been cleared for the high-intensity, explosive movements required for wicketkeeping and quick running between the wickets.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that there is no fixed timeline for his return to full match fitness. The franchise is reportedly aiming for a potential comeback in their upcoming fixtures against Kolkata Knight Riders or Sunrisers Hyderabad later this month, ensuring they do not rush his recovery. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match.

Dhoni's extended absence remains a significant setback for the struggling Chennai squad. The five-time champions currently sit at the bottom of the league standings with zero points and a net run rate of -2.517, having suffered three consecutive defeats to open their campaign. In Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson will continue to manage the wicketkeeping duties and anchor the middle order

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).