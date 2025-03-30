Sunil Narine's absence from Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 was one of the talking points of the match. The West Indies all-rounder, needless to say, has been an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' setup for more than a decade and it was a rare occurrence that he has missed a game. As a matter of fact, it was the first time since 2021 that Sunil Narine did not feature in a game for KKR. Later, it was revealed that the all-rounder was down with illness and was replaced by Moeen Ali in KKR's playing XI. But will Sunil Narine play in the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match on March 31? MI vs KKR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match 12.

Moeen Ali, who came in as Sunil Narine's replacement in KKR's playing XI, made a big impact with the ball in hand. The English all-rounder took two wickets, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) and Nitish Rana (8) while conceding 23 runs in the match. His performance was one of the reasons why KKR could restrict Rajasthan Royals to 151/9 and later chase down the total in 17.3 overs. MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Will Sunil Narine Play in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match?

Sunil Narine's impact is not limited to his performance with the ball in hand but also with the willow. In IPL 2024, Sunil Narine opened all throughout the season and also smashed a century, against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens and his ability to hit the big ones and clear the in-field in the powerplay was pretty crucial for KKR to get off to quickfire starts. Sunil Narine showed glimpses of that form in the IPL 2025 opener against RCB where he smashed 44 runs off 26 balls with five fours and three sixes. MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 12.

The 36-year-old will play in the MI vs KKR match in IPL 2025 on March 31. According to ESPN Cricinfo, KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit said that the all-rounder was "100% fit" for the match that is to be played at the Wankhede Stadium and has also trained with the team as well. Sunil Narine is expected to replace Moeen Ali in KKR's playing XI in the IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians.

