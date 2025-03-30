Match 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns on March 31. The MI vs KKR IPL clash has always been a high-profile encounter, given the star power both franchises possess as owners and support. The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 is crucial for the Mumbai Indians, who are yet to win a match this season, while the Kolkata Knight Riders will look for their second successive victory. MI vs KKR IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians have looked like a noncohesive unit in both their matches this season, given the constant chopping and changing in the XI. Indians' strategies have left viewers and pundits in shock, with batters dropping themselves down the order in crunch situations. The bowling, too, has been a hit and a miss this season despite boasting Trent Boult, Panyda, Deepak Chahar, and Mitchell Santner.

Meanwhile, KKR bounced back from their tournament opener loss, and showcased solid cricket across departments against RR. The management is expecting Sunil Narine to regain fitness and make a return to the XI, against an opposition which the West Indian cricketer enjoys playing. KKR's middle-order still is underperforming, and needs to regain get mojo if the defending champions want to retain their crown in IPL 2025 as well.

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2025

In a contest that pits two franchises owned by high-profile celebrities, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have featured in 34 IPL matches against each other since 2008. MI have an overwhelming advantage with 23 wins, in comparison to KKR's 11, making the numbers look one-sided.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Players

Quinton de Kock Trent Boult Rinku Singh Suryakumar Yadav Varun Chakaravarthy

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Battles

Quinton de Kock will return to one of his favourite venues, the Wankhede Stadium, and look to continue his rich form against his former franchise. Trent Boult, who found his rhythm against GT, will want to rekindle his wicket-taking run at Mumbai against KKR. Varun Chakaravarthy is slowly turning into a monster with his bowling this season, and will once again desire to torment MI's underwhelming batting. Hardik Pandya, who is known for taking on spinners, will be under pressure to regain his lost form.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31. The MI vs KKR clash in IPL 2025 will commence at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Mumbai Indians Hope for Turnaround Against Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of IPL 2025 in India. Fans can watch the MI vs KKR live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Impact Players

MI have players like Robin Minz, Will Jacks, and Satyanarayan Raju as their impact players. Given conditions at Wankhede, Raju is most likely to be utilised as a seam-up option. On the other hand, KKR have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, and Anrich Nortje as impact player options, with the young Indian batter in contention to be drafted in-and-out of the XI.

