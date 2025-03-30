Mumbai Indians are now set to host their first match of the season, as they gear up to lock horns with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, March 31. The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match is the 12th overall IPL 18 fixture and the third for both sides this season. Both teams will be eager to win the match as the Indian Premier League reaches the City of Dreams, Mumbai for the first time in 2025. MI have played two matches in the Indian Premier League Season 18 so far and lost both. KKR lost their first match without much fight, but made a strong comeback and won the second. MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 12.

MI lost their first game against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, which was a close one, decided in the last over. In the next match, the performance was very poor, with absolutely no display fo fight. The five-time champions lost by a big 36 runs against Gujarat Titans, failing to chase a big 196 runs total set. IPL 2024 champions KKR started the campaign with a bad loss, where the bowling line-up completely surrendered to RCB. In the next game, they did make a comeback, winning in a bold way against Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Fined for Slow Over-Rate Offence.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, the two openers didn't get runs against GT but are expected to hold their spot as these are just the early days. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were good, and the stable warriors from the last match, almost certain to maintain spot in the middle order. Captain Hardik Pandya holds a spot without any doubt. Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, all picked a wicket each and would continue their attack. Mitchell Santner and Satyanarayana Raju should also be getting further chances to prove themselves, especially with KKR batters seen struggling a bit against spin.

MI Playing XI vs KKR

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt.), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju

Impact Players: Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks

Kolkata Knight Riders

The defending champions are coming to Mumbai after a big win. So, no major changes are expected to be seen. Quinton de Kock should be opening with Sunil Narine, and in case the West Indies superstar is ill, Moeen Ali might retain his spot. Captain Ajinkya Rahane will obviously be retaining his spot. Venkatesh Iyer didn't get to bat in the last game, and in all likelihood will be featuring yet again in the middle order, along with the star-studded line-up of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh. Spencer Johnson has been terrible so far, and needs to be replaced, as nothing with his bowling seems right, so Anrich Nortje should be introduced. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana the two ace pacers of the squad will be staying for sure. Varun Chakaravarthy, the mystery spinner will be a big hope for them. MI vs KKR IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.

KKR Playing XI vs MI

Sunil Narine / Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Chetan Sakariya

