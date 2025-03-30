MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In match number 12 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31. The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. MI vs KKR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match 12.

After two back-to-back defeats, Mumbai Indians get ready for their first home game of the season. Apparently, the two defeats came in away encounters against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, lost one and won one from two outings thus far. Meanwhile, we have drafted the MI vs KKR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 12.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock (KKR) and Ryan Rickelton (MI).

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tilak Varma (MI), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) and Rinku Singh (KKR).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (MI), Moeen Ali (KKR) and Sunil Narine (KKR).

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) and Deepak Chahar (MI).

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (vc).

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Quinton de Kock (KKR), Ryan Rickelton (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tilak Varma (MI), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Hardik Pandya (MI), Moeen Ali (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Deepak Chahar (MI)

