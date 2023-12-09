WPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: The much-awaited Women's Premier League 2024 auction is taking place in Mumbai on December 9. Much like last year, the five franchises--Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are set to be involved in some intense bidding wars to have their preferred players on board ahead of the WPL 2024 season. However, unlike last time, the WPL 2024 auction is a mini-auction of sorts with 165 players going under the hammer. Out of these 165 cricketers, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas. There are 15 cricketers from associate nations. All five teams have already named their retentions and it remains to be seen how the squads stack up at the end of the auction. WPL 2024 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Women's Premier League Players Auction on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player in the WPL 2023 auction when she was signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 3.4 crore. Having said that, the players are unlikely to fetch that high an amount with all the teams having limited purses and retaining most of their core players. The first edition of the Women's Premier League, which was held earlier this year, was a major success and the same is expected this time around as well. Which team will sign whom? Stay tuned to find out and you would not want to miss this!

Gujarat Giants have the highest purse at the WPL 2024 auction at 5.95 crore while the least purse belongs to Mumbai Indians (2.10 crore). The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians had won the inaugural WPL by beating Delhi Capitals in the final.