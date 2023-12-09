English wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones goes unsold and so does her Indian counterpart Sushma Verma. England's Tammy Beaumont also went unsold.
Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lanka captain who was expected to fetch huge bids at the WPL 2024 auction has gone unsold for now.
Meghna Singh becomes the first Indian player to be sold in the WPL 2024 auction. She has been signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakh.
Deandra Dottin has failed to find a bidder at the WPL 2024 auction and has gone unsold for now. The most expensive player so far has been Annabel Sutherland, sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore.
Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, who was expected to be one of the big attractions of the WPL 2024 auction, has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians were involved in a huge bidding war and finally, Sutherland was sold to Delhi.
Australian all-rounder Georgia Wareham has been signed by RCB for Rs 40 lakh. Devika Vaidya, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, goes unsold.
Priya Punia and Punam Raut go unsold and so do Australia's Naomi Stalenberg and England's Maia Boucher.
Danielle Wyatt has been signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh. She had gone unsold in the inaugural WPL auction. Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram and Bharti Fulmali go unsold.
Phoebe Litchfield is the first player to come up at the WPL 2024 auction and a tough bidding war between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz sees the latter rope the player for 1 crore.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of WPL 2024! A lot of players would be up for grabs this time with five franchises looking to sign their preferred stars in women's cricket.
WPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: The much-awaited Women's Premier League 2024 auction is taking place in Mumbai on December 9. Much like last year, the five franchises--Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are set to be involved in some intense bidding wars to have their preferred players on board ahead of the WPL 2024 season. However, unlike last time, the WPL 2024 auction is a mini-auction of sorts with 165 players going under the hammer. Out of these 165 cricketers, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas. There are 15 cricketers from associate nations. All five teams have already named their retentions and it remains to be seen how the squads stack up at the end of the auction. WPL 2024 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Women's Premier League Players Auction on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.
Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player in the WPL 2023 auction when she was signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 3.4 crore. Having said that, the players are unlikely to fetch that high an amount with all the teams having limited purses and retaining most of their core players. The first edition of the Women's Premier League, which was held earlier this year, was a major success and the same is expected this time around as well. Which team will sign whom? Stay tuned to find out and you would not want to miss this!
Gujarat Giants have the highest purse at the WPL 2024 auction at 5.95 crore while the least purse belongs to Mumbai Indians (2.10 crore). The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians had won the inaugural WPL by beating Delhi Capitals in the final.