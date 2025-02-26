Mumbai, February 26: After Delhi Capitals made a roaring comeback in the WPL 2025 as they defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets and stormed to the top of the points table, all-rounder Jess Jonassen said that the team ticked all boxes and executed the plan well from the beginning of the game. DC seized control early, making the most of the helpful conditions. The experienced new-ball duo of Marizanne Kapp (2-17) and Shikha Pandey (2-18) ripped through GG’s top order, restricting them to a modest 127/9. Then, Jonassen (61 not out off 32) and Shafali Verma (44 off 27) led a clinical chase, with the former’s composed maiden WPL fifty earning her the Player of the Match. WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Move to Top of Women’s Premier League Points Table With Emphatic Six-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Giants.

Reflecting on the victory, Jonassen said, "The team ticked all the boxes and executed the plans well right from the very beginning. We picked up four wickets in the powerplay, thanks to Marizanne (Kapp) and Shikha (Pandey), which set the tone for us. Moreover, we were pretty good with our fielding and took some amazing catches."

Jonassen was promoted to number three in the batting order. The aggressive batter explained the reason behind the decision that eventually played a key role in DC's comfortable run chase.

"I had a conversation with our coach Jonathan Batty earlier in the day, and he told me that the team management was thinking of promoting me up the order if a wicket goes down early to inject a bit of firepower and a bit of intent during the power play. I'm happy that I could contribute to the team’s win," she said. WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Hails UP Warriorz’s All-Rounder Grace Harris’ Hat-Trick Against Delhi Capitals, Says ‘She Seems To Have Golden Arm’.

When asked about playing back-to-back matches within a short time, Jonassen said, “It can work both ways.”

“For us, the good thing is that we have a lot of experience in our dressing room, so having one bad outing can't derail us. With a quick turnaround, you don't have enough time to sit and dwell on your mistakes or the things that didn't quite go to plan. You just have to keep looking forward,” she further highlighted.

Delhi Capitals have moved to the top of the table with six points and three wins from five matches. They will play Mumbai Indians in their sixth match on Friday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

