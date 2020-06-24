India’s Test specialist wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha’s personal Facebook account has been locked. The 35-year-old cricketer took to Twitter and tagged Facebook’s official account while seeking help. What is interesting is that Saha’s personal account has been locked “for pretending” to be the wicketkeeper-batsman. The cricketer also informed that it is in locked state for the last seven months. Virat Kohli Was Playing PlayStation With Wriddhiman Saha When I Came Up With a Plan to Dismiss David Warner, Reveals Ravi Ashwin.

“Been locked out of my @facebook personal account for the last 7 months, for pretending to be Wriddhiman Saha. Now, can’t open a new one, too. #facebookindia someone please look into this and help me out!” Saha wrote on Twitter.

Here’s Saha’s Tweet

At the time of filing this report, there was no response to Saha’s tweet from Facebook. However, one of the fans suggested the wicketkeeper to seek ethical hacker’s help.

Saha like rest of his Indian teammates has been out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic. The wicketkeeper’s last outing for India was against Bangladesh last year in a Test match at Kolkata. Saha was part of India’s squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year, but team management picked young Rishabh Pant over him in both the tests.

