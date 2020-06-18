Virat Kohli Was Playing PlayStation With Wriddhiman Saha When I Came Up With a Plan to Dismiss David Warner, Reveals Ravi Ashwin

Indian bowler Ravi Ashwin has revealed an interesting incident which took place during Australia’s tour of India 2017. India and Australia were locked in the second Test of the series at Bengaluru. The hosts were bundled out for just 189 runs with Australian spinner Nathan Lyon picking eight wickets. Australia then ended the day 40 for no loss. Ashwin recalled how he went to Virat Kohli, who was busy playing PlayStation with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, with a plan to dismiss David Warner. Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley.

“Virat was playing PlayStation with Saha and I went to his room and said, ‘Virat, I think what’s happening is Nathan Lyon got wickets in the first innings and the wicket was damp so somehow there is this sense of people coming in and saying that Lyon got wickets and hence Ash should get wickets and we’ll roll them over,” Ashwin said in a video with Cricbuzz.

"But I want to be in my own cocoon, where I can take this game forward the way I want. I think I want to go over the wicket to David Warner even if it sounds defensive. We need to put this game on pause mode, literally pause this game without Australia wresting the initiative. And I think both Warner and Renshaw have practised a lot of balls for off-spinners coming from round the stumps. So I want to change this game.'

“He listened to my idea for a minute, started playing the game and said, ‘Do what you want, I have complete belief in you.’ And the next day I started bowling over the stumps.”

“How David Warner got out in the first innings in Bangalore, where he got bowled – I moved over the stumps and started hitting the rough and he got bowled.”

India eventually won the Test by 75 runs with Ashwin picking two and six wickets in the first and second innings respectively. In both the innings, Ashwin dismissed Warner.

