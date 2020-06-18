Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Virat Kohli Was Playing PlayStation With Wriddhiman Saha When I Came Up With a Plan to Dismiss David Warner, Reveals Ravi Ashwin

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 01:15 PM IST
A+
A-
Virat Kohli Was Playing PlayStation With Wriddhiman Saha When I Came Up With a Plan to Dismiss David Warner, Reveals Ravi Ashwin
Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian bowler Ravi Ashwin has revealed an interesting incident which took place during Australia’s tour of India 2017. India and Australia were locked in the second Test of the series at Bengaluru. The hosts were bundled out for just 189 runs with Australian spinner Nathan Lyon picking eight wickets. Australia then ended the day 40 for no loss. Ashwin recalled how he went to Virat Kohli, who was busy playing PlayStation with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, with a plan to dismiss David Warner. Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley.

“Virat was playing PlayStation with Saha and I went to his room and said, ‘Virat, I think what’s happening is Nathan Lyon got wickets in the first innings and the wicket was damp so somehow there is this sense of people coming in and saying that Lyon got wickets and hence Ash should get wickets and we’ll roll them over,” Ashwin said in a video with Cricbuzz.

“But I want to be in my own cocoon, where I can take this game forward the way I want. I think I want to go over the wicket to David Warner even if it sounds defensive. We need to put this game on pause mode, literally pause this game without Australia wresting the initiative. And I think both Warner and Renshaw have practised a lot of balls for off-spinners coming from round the stumps. So I want to change this game.’ Virat Kohli Excluded As Naseem Shah Names Three Batsmen for His Dream Hat-Trick, Rohit Sharma Picked.

“He listened to my idea for a minute, started playing the game and said, ‘Do what you want, I have complete belief in you.’ And the next day I started bowling over the stumps.”

“How David Warner got out in the first innings in Bangalore, where he got bowled – I moved over the stumps and started hitting the rough and he got bowled.”

India eventually won the Test by 75 runs with Ashwin picking two and six wickets in the first and second innings respectively. In both the innings, Ashwin dismissed Warner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Australia’s tour of India 2017 Bengaluru India vs Australia Matt Renshaw Nathan Lyon PlayStation Ravi Ashwin Virat Kohli Wriddhiman Saha
You might also like
Happy Birthday Moeen Ali: Here's a Look at 5 Most Memorable Performances of The English All-Rounder As He Turns 33
Cricket

Happy Birthday Moeen Ali: Here's a Look at 5 Most Memorable Performances of The English All-Rounder As He Turns 33
Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Arjun Tendulkar Says He’ll Bounce and Knock My Head Off: Danielle Wyatt Sheds Light on Relationship With Sachin Tendulkar and His Son
Cricket

Arjun Tendulkar Says He’ll Bounce and Knock My Head Off: Danielle Wyatt Sheds Light on Relationship With Sachin Tendulkar and His Son
Virat Kohli Excluded As Naseem Shah Names Three Batsmen for His Dream Hat-Trick, Rohit Sharma Picked
Cricket

Virat Kohli Excluded As Naseem Shah Names Three Batsmen for His Dream Hat-Trick, Rohit Sharma Picked
Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley
Gautam Gambhir Reveals Why Virat Kohli Is Better Than Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers in Limited Overs Cricket
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Reveals Why Virat Kohli Is Better Than Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers in Limited Overs Cricket
Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Cricket

Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement