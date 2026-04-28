Home

Sports

Cricket Cricket Virat Kohli Inaugurates Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma's New West Delhi Cricket Academy Branch Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli inaugurated a new branch of the West Delhi Cricket Academy at DPS RK Puram. Alongside coach Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli shared an inspirational message with students about commitment and respect.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Less than 24 hours after a commanding performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the capital, Virat Kohli returned to his cricketing roots on Tuesday, 28 April. The former Indian captain inaugurated a new branch of the West Delhi Cricket Academy (WDCA) at Delhi Public School (DPS), RK Puram, alongside his long-time childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma. Virat Kohli Wins 43 Inch LED TV for His Match-Winning Knock in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match.

The event served as a significant moment for the academy where Kohli began his journey as an eight-year-old, highlighting a partnership between one of Delhi's most storied cricket institutions and the prestigious school.

An Emotional Return to the Academy

Kohli, who recently became the first player to complete 9,000 runs in the IPL during RCB’s win over Delhi Capitals on Monday, took time out of his busy league schedule to support his mentor. Joining Kohli and Rajkumar Sharma at the ceremony was Rohan Jaitley, President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Speaking at the launch, Kohli reflected on the role the academy played in his life. "I started practising when I was eight years old, and I still continue to come to the academy whenever I get time," the 37-year-old said. "It’s a big part of my childhood, and I hope all the kids that come to learn cricket here can value it."

Advice to Future Generations

Addressing a gathering of young students and aspiring athletes, Kohli admitted to feeling "a bit awkward" speaking in a school environment, noting he had moved away from the traditional school setup early to pursue his passion. However, he used the opportunity to deliver a message on the importance of honesty and commitment. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Complete 9,000 IPL Runs.

"I chose sport very early on in my life, but that came from a very honest place," Kohli shared. "Be honest with your dreams, about what you want to do, and follow that dream with absolute commitment. Only you will know whether you are being 100% honest or not."

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Inaugurates Cricket Academy

#WATCH | Delhi: Cricket star Virat Kohli inaugurated a branch of West Delhi Cricket Academy at DPS RK Puram. His childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma was also with him. pic.twitter.com/gQumDN5om8 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

Expanding Delhi's Sporting Infrastructure

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley praised the collaboration, describing the use of school infrastructure for a high-quality cricket academy as an "efficient use of resources." He noted that while Delhi has vast talent, the demand for high-tier training facilities remains high.

Coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed his optimism that the new facility at DPS RK Puram would help unearth the next generation of international talent. "I am very hopeful that given the infrastructure and ambience here, and the hard work that is put in at our academy, we will be able to produce more sportspersons for the country like Virat Kohli," Sharma said.

The inauguration comes at a high point in Kohli’s 2026 season. After guiding RCB to a nine-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 27 April, Kohli remains one of the top run-getters of the tournament. His visit to the academy underscores a long-standing tradition of returning to his home city to mentor young players whenever the IPL calendar brings him to Delhi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).