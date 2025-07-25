There's more trouble coming Yash Dayal's way as now, the cricketer has been accused of rape by a 17-year-old woman. The victim has alleged that she was sexually harassed and blackmailed by the RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) bowler on the pretext of helping her build a career in cricket. And the police have registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This comes after he had faced a similar accusation of exploitation and sexual harassment by a woman from Ghaziabad who claimed to have been abused emotionally and physically by the cricketer on the pretext of marriage. Yash Dayal in Trouble: FIR Registered Against RCB Cricketer Over Sexual Exploitation.

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Yash Dayal, on the pretext of giving cricketing advice, invited the 17-year-old to a hotel in Sitapura, Jaipur and allegedly raped her. This continued for two years and the victim reported this incident to the police. The police at the Sanganer Police Station in Jaipur filed an FIR against the fast bowler and he was booked under the POSCO Act, as the victim was a minor when she was first sexually harassed by the cricketer. Anil Jaiman, the Station House Officer (SHO), said that Yash Dayal came in contact with the teenager while playing cricket. The report also states that Yash Dayal raped the teenager during an IPL 2025 match in Jaipur. Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest of RCB Cricketer Yash Dayal in Alleged Sexual Exploitation Case.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court stayed Yash Dayal's arrest in the case of sexual exploitation filed by a Ghaziabad woman who alleged that she was in a relationship with the cricketer for five years. The woman took to the UP Chief Minister's online grievance portal to file her complaint and an FIR was registered against him at the Indirapuram police station under Section 69 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). Yash Dayal, in turn, responded to the rape accusations by claiming that the woman had stolen his laptop, iPhone, borrowed a lot of money and filed a complaint at the Khuldabad police station.

