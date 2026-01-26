Yashasvi Jaiswal Singing Border 2 Song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Viral Video Sparks Social Media Humour

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has found himself at the centre of a viral social media moment after posting a video of himself singing a patriotic song. On Sunday, 25 January, the young opener shared a clip on his Instagram story featuring a rendition of "Ghar Kab Aaoge" (or "Sandese Aate Hai") from the iconic Border franchise. The video, released just ahead of Republic Day 2026 and amidst the box-office success of the newly released Border 2, quickly drew a mix of admiration for his spirit and light-hearted criticism of his vocal abilities. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Doppleganger Found! Fans Spot Eerie Similarity Between Liverpool U-19 Footballer Joshua Sonni-Lambie and Star Indian Opener.

In the candid footage, Jaiswal appears to be engaging in a skincare routine while holding his phone to record. He is seen enthusiastically singing the lyrics to the famous track, captioning the post with: "What a song. Can't remove from my head. Love the song."

Yashsasvi Jaiswal Singing Border 2 Song

Only option left for jaiswal to make place in the team 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/h4qdpK9cQD — SiKANDAR (@430atEdgbaston) January 25, 2026

AI-Generated

Please tell me this is AI generated 😭 — Nightcore (@Charli_Track_10) January 25, 2026

Hidden Talent

Kuch hidden talent hidden hi rehne chahiye @ybj_19 bhai https://t.co/dAYNglmdTh — JustSurajJokes (@JustSurajJokes) January 26, 2026

10/10 for Confidence

Second Career Option Deleted

Yeh 2nd career option nhi rakhna tha — Sujata Kumari (@k64424) January 25, 2026

What Happened?

What happened to my blud 😢😢😢 https://t.co/ymgvjQMb2P — Harshit (@knight_17_) January 25, 2026

The timing of the post coincided with a nationwide "Border fever" following the theatrical release of the sequel on 23 January. While Jaiswal’s passion for the patriotic classic was evident, his pitch and tone became immediate talking points across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Elder Brother Tejasvi Jaiswal Scores Maiden Half-Century in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During Tripura vs Uttarakhand Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The response from the cricketing community was swift, with many fans taking the opportunity to poke fun at the 24-year-old’s "hidden talent". Comments ranged from supportive jests to pleas for the batsman to remain focused on his primary profession. Here are some of the reactions we fond:

The viral moment comes at a time when Jaiswal’s career is under significant scrutiny. Despite being one of India's most prolific run-scorers in Test and ODI formats over the past year, including a recent century against South Africa, he was a high-profile omission from India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).