Yashasvi Jaiswal's Father Hoped for a Century Against Pakistan in U19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final. And Son Delivers!

Yashasvi jaiswal and his parents (Photo Credits: @cricketworldcup/Twitter & ANI)

Yashashvi Jaiswal, India U19 opener, fulfilled his father's wish to score a century against traditional-rivals Pakistan. India faced Pakistan in the semi-final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, and Yashashvi slammed unbeaten 105 off 113 balls to help his side win the match. The left-hander smashed eight fours and four sixes as India chased down 173 with ten wickets in hand. Following Hundred Against Pakistan, Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fifth Batsmen to Smash Century in U19 World Cup Knockout Games.

"I told him to register a win over Pakistan, and you have to make a century today. We all hope that he will make a century and beat Pakistan," Bhupendra was quoted as saying by ANI. "He has worked really hard and we want him to feature in the Indian cricket team and make the country proud," Bhupendra added. India Beat Pakistan to Qualify for Final of ICC U19 CWC 2020; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena Shine in 10-Wicket Victory in Semis.

On the contrary, Yashasvi's mother, Kanchan, had expected the youngster not to take the pressure and play his natural game. "I asked him not to take the pressure and play like you always do," she said.

India will now face either New Zealand or Bangladesh in the final of ICC U10 CWC 2020 on February 09. Yashashvi will be once again the key player for his side. India are the defending champions are looking for their fifth U19 World Cup title.