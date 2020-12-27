Frustration on Yasir Shah’s face was very much visible on the opening day of the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan. The Pakistan spinner, who went wicket-less on day one, was caught on camera using a slag word for New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls. Shah was frustrated by the solid performance by New Zealand batsmen despite losing wickets early on. Late on day one, in the 77th over, Shah used a slang, which was clearly audible on the stump mic. Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Streaming Online Day 2: Get PAK vs NZ Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details on PTV Sports.

While going back to his run-up, Shah was heard saying “out hojaa bh***ni kay” which indicated his frustration. The slang is often used in frustration and Shah was almost pleading Nicholls to throw his wicket, The video has now gone viral and is being shared widely on social media.

Here’s the Viral Video

OUT hoja Bhootni kay 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Yasir larky pic.twitter.com/2JSUc8W9uw — ... (@7Strang_er18) December 26, 2020

On day two of the Test, Shah managed to pick a wicket he dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. The right-handed batsman scored 129. Nicholls too was dismissed on day two after scoring 56. Pacer Naseem Shah accounted for his wicket.

