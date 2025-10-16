New Zealand star player Kane Williamson is all set to make his support staff debut in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) appointing the former Blackcaps captain as new strategic advisor. Williamson will don the role after former India pacer Zaheer Khan parted ways with LSG as mentor last month. The 35-year-old Kiwi batter, who is yet to retire from international cricket, is not contracted with the New Zealand Cricket central contract list, and will have time to pursue franchise work. Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Other New Zealand Cricketers Take Casual Contracts, Commit for ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

As per a report in The Times of India, apart from roping in Williamson into their new support staff ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, the management has retained Justin Langer as head coach and brought in Carl Crowe as spin bowling coach, with Bharat Arun working as the bowling coach. The appointment of Williamson comes after the RPSG chairman and LSG owner, Sanjiv Goenka, personally hand-picked the former New Zealand skipper. Goenka had multiple meetings with Williamson in England during The Hundred 2025. Kane Williamson Shares Heartfelt Message for Rohit Sharma at CEAT Cricket Awards 2025, Calls Him 'Legend of Game; Great Leadership Example for India'.

"I have always been impressed by his leadership qualities, calm demeanour and his ability to inspire players. After I had a meeting with him in London, Kane and head coach Justin Langer met and then Kane and Rishabh Pant had a long discussion. Then we all came to the conclusion that this is a very good choice", as mentioned the LSG owner to TOI.

It will be interesting to see in what capacity Williamson will participate in the upcoming IPL 2026 Auction in the upcoming months, or will the New Zealander only be present for the Indian Premier League season next year in the LSG dugout?

