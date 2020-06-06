Yuki Bhambri Compares Navdeep Saini’s Six Pack Abs to Cristiano Ronaldo, Calls him ‘Navdeep Ronaldo Saini’

Yuki Bhambri Compares Navdeep Saini’s Six Pack Abs to Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid lockdown, the cricketers are trying their level best to keep themselves in shape. India’s pacer Navdeep Saini is at the top of his fitness as he flaunted his six-pack abs on social media. Needless to say that it gathered a lot of attention of the netizens and even Indian tennis ace Yuki Bhambri commented on snap. Bumrah labelled Saini with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and called him ‘Navdeep Ronaldo Saini. For a more than a couple of months now, the cricketing action has been stalled in India due to the massive outspread of the coronavirus. Navdeep Saini's Workout: Here's The Exercise Routine That Helps The Indian Bowler Become Menacing Speedster (Watch Videos).

The Indian Premier League which was scheduled to happen in April has also been called off due to the lockdown and the cricketers are forced to remain in their houses. Thus the cricketers are also adhering to the guidelines given by the BCCI to keep themselves in the best of the shape. In the snap we see Navdeep Saini walking back after finishing his practice session with his shoes and jersey keeping both his hands busy. Check out the post by Saini and the comment by Bhamri below:

As of now, the BCCI is planning a camp for the players ahead of the start of the season. The venue decided for the camp would be Himachal Pradesh due to a lesser number of cases of the coronavirus. The official of the same could happen soon.