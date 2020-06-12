With international cricket continues to be on a halt, many prominent players are raring to get back onto the field and showcase their blitzes. Well, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is certainly one of those. The Haryana-born cricketer might have been bagging a lot of limelight due to his social media antics. However, he wants to get to back onto the field as soon as possible and his latest Instagram post is proof of that. Chahal shared a throwback video in which can be seen rattling the stumps of Martin Guptill with a peach of a delivery. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Heartfelt Message on Instagram As He Completes Four Years in International Cricket.

“This feeling #specialone,” wrote Chahal while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. The clip was from the third ODI between India and New Zealand which was played earlier this year at Mount Maunganui. Chasing 297 in the second innings, Guptill went after the Indian bowlers from the outset and rained fours and sixes all over the park. While playing at 66, however, the dashing batsman faced a vicious turning delivery from Chahal which went on to hit his off stump and sent him to the pavilion. Have a look.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram This feeling 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #specialone💪 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Jun 11, 2020 at 9:36pm PDT

After scalping Guptill’s wicket, Chahal also dismissed the likes of skipper Kane Williamson and all-rounder James Neesham. However, he didn’t get much support from the other bowlers as the Kiwis won the game by five wickets and clinched the series 3-0.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume team India’s training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru. However, the likes of captain Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are likely to remain stranded at Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.

