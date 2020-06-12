Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the cornerstone of the Indian cricket team in limited-overs cricket and his records are nothing less than sensational. So far, the star leggie has claimed 91 wickets in 52 ODIs and 55 wickets in 42 T20Is. Recently, the leggie completed four years in international cricket and on the occasion, Chahal posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. On June 11, 2016, Chahal played his first ODI match against Zimbabwe at Harare. The talismanic bowler recalled how he used to dream about donning the Indian jersey in his childhood and now, he can say that ‘dreams come true.’ Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan Pick India-Afghanistan Combined XI.

“While growing up I always wondered about this thought “Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true”Can actually say today Dreams do come true.My dream came true on this day..!! 11th of June 2016 debut for India,” wrote Chahal on the picture-sharing website. Before representing the Indian cricket team, Chahal was also a brilliant Chess player. However, he left chess in order to concentrate on cricket and his decision paid off. Meanwhile, have a look at Chahal’s post.

The leg-spinner got a break in the national side after enjoying a brilliant run in the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 21 wickets, he was the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament and played a crucial role in guiding the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the finals. Since then, there was no looking back for the bowler and he bowled one terrific spell after another and guided India to many victories.

