The third and final decider match of the ongoing three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Netherlands (NED) will be played on March 25 (Saturday) at Harare Sports Club. The match will begin at 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction ZIM vs NED ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Wessly Madhevere Becomes Third Zimbabwe Player to Take ODI Hat-Trick, Leads Team to Series-Levelling One-Run Win Over Netherlands in 2nd ODI.

The series is currently tied on 1-1 after Zimbabwe pulled off a miraculous victory by one run in the second ODI on Thursday. While chasing a 272-run target, Max O'Dowd's 81 and Tom Cooper's 74-run knock gave the Netherlands a perfect start. However, the visitors lost back-to-back wickets at crucial moments in the game. A match-saving hat-trick by Wesley Madhevere in the 43rd over of the second innings and some impressive fielding in the middle guided Zimbabwe to a slim win. The Netherlands, who had control over the game for most of the innings, missed a chance to seal the series. The third and final match will be a high-voltage thriller as both teams are enjoying a good run in the series. Young Girl's Video of Playing Cricket Fascinates Ashwini Vaishnaw, Indian Railway Minister's Favourite Is Her 'Helicopter Shot'.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Clive Madande (ZIM), Scott Edwards (NED) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Craig Ervine (ZIM), Max O'Dowd (NED), Tom Cooper (NED) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Sean Williams (ZIM), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Colin Ackerman (NED) could be our All-rounders.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Shariz Ahmad (NED), Paul van Meekeren (NED) could form the bowling attack.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Clive Madande (ZIM), Scott Edwards (NED), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Max O'Dowd (NED), Tom Cooper (NED), Sean Williams (ZIM), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Colin Ackerman (NED), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Shariz Ahmad (NED), Paul van Meekeren (NED)

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team ZIM vs NED whereas Max O'Dowd (NED) could be selected as the vice-captain.

