Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Tri-Nation tournaments have become a rarity in international cricket, hence, with Zimbabwe, New Zealand, and South Africa battling it out in one, the world is taking notice. The Black Caps face Zimbabwe this evening, looking to secure their second win on the bounce. Having defeated South Africa by 21 runs in their opening game, they will be confident of another commanding performance here. Hosts Zimbabwe, though, will need to bounce back after their defeat to the Proteas in the last match. A considerable effort has to be put in their batting if they are to match up to the level of their opposing teams. Zimbabwe versus New Zealand starts at 4:30 PM IST. Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of ZIM vs SA vs NZ With Net Run Rate.

Sikandar Raza once again bailed out Zimbabwe from a tight situation in the last match, but the hosts will need other players to take some pressure off him. Brian Bennet and Ryan Burl got starts but failed to make it to a big score. Skipper Clive Madande is another player in need of a big score here. In terms of bowling, Richard Ngarava will once again be the one leading the unit.

New Zealand were 70/5 against South Africa and still managed a brilliant recovery to reach 173/5. Tim Robinson, who is new to the international stage, managed to get the team out of trouble with a well-taken 75. The big guns like Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway will all need to rise to the challenge and be counted here. Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy are quality wicket takers and Zimbabwe will do well to keep them at bay. ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Tri-Nation Series T20I 2025 Match 3: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Match in Harare.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 3 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 3 Date Friday, July 18 Time 4:30 PM IST Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team 3rd T20I of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 is set to take place on Friday, July 18. The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match will be played at the Harare Sports Club and it begins at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 3?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partners for the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans won't be able to watch the ZIM vs NZ Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 online viewing options, read below. Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Tri-Series Against South Africa and New Zealand Announced; Sikandar Raza Named Captain.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 3?

Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. The ZIM vs NZ Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website and fans can watch the same by purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29. Fans also buy a tour pass to watch the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming of all matches, worth Rs 89. New Zealand look the stronger of the two teams and should secure a routine win here.

