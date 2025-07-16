Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: South Africa moved to the top of the Zimbabwe Tri-Series points table after a dominant five-wicket victory over the hosts in the first match of the tri-series. Rubin Hermann and Dewald Brevis shined with the bat in hand and overpowered the batting resistance put up by Sikander Raza. With this result, South Africa have now registered their first points on the board and moved to the top of the points table. Meanwhile, to check the standings of the Zimbabwe tri-series with net run rate, fans can read more. Dewald Brevis, George Linde Shine As South Africa Start Tri-Nation Series 2025 With Win Over Zimbabwe.

South Africa and Zimbabwe has returned back into International action and this time they will face other in the limited overs cricket. New Zealand will be the third team to join them as the three teams engage in a tri-series as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India. South Africa and New Zealand are yet to win a T20 World Cup and they will leave no stones unturned to give their best shot in the upcoming edition of the competition. Zimbabwe are yet to qualify for the main competition and this will be a good test for them ahead of the qualifiers. Richard Ngarava Surpasses Sikandar Raza To Become Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated

Position Teams Played Wins Losses No Result NRR Points 1 South Africa 1 1 0 +1.918 2 2 New Zealand 3 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 -1.918 0

(Updated after ZIM vs SA match)

The three teams will play each other in two rounds of games. The two top teams after the round robin stages will qualify for the final of the tri-nation series. A total of seven matches will be played and each match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

