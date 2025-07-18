New Zealand national cricket team earned a dominating 21-run win over South Africa national cricket team in the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 match 2. Now, the Kiwis are gearing up to lock horns with the Zimbabwe national cricket team next in the third match of the ongoing tri-series. Hosts Zimbabwe, on the other hand, suffered a big defeat against South Africa in the first game. The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand cricket team T20I match is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of ZIM vs SA vs NZ With Net Run Rate.

The ZIM vs NZ Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 match number 3 is scheduled to be played from 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, July 18. In the last outing, the Black Caps displayed some strong batting, riding on the 75-run knock struck by Tim Robinson. Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy were good with the ball, picking three wickets each. Hosts Zimbabwe have been dull in the first game, except for the captain Sikandar Raza, who struck a fifty, and Richard Ngarava, who took three wickets. New Zealand Beat South Africa by 21 Runs in SA vs NZ T20I Match; Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs and Jacob Duffy Shine As Black Caps Register Their First Victory in Zimbabwe Tri-Series 2025.

ZIM vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 3 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ), Tim Seifert (NZ)

Batters: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Tim Robinson (NZ)

All-Rounders: James Neesham (NZ), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi (NZ), Matt Henry (NZ), Richard Ngarava (ZIM)

ZIM vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 3 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tim Robinson (c), Sikandar Raza (vc)

ZIM vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 3 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (NZ), Tim Seifert (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Tim Robinson (NZ), James Neesham (NZ), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Matt Henry (NZ), Richard Ngarava (ZIM)

