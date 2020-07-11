David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn on Saturday (July 11, 2020) announced his engagement to girlfriend Nicola Peltz. The 21-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement official as he said he is the ‘luckiest man alive’ and promised to be the best ‘husband and daddy one day’. Nicola Peltz is an American actress and has acted in movies such as Transformers: Age of Extinction. David Beckham Posts a Picture With His Kids on Global Day of Parents, Says ‘Being Parents Means Showing Strength’.

Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram to share the news with his 12 million followers on the micro-blogging site. ‘Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx’ the 21-year-old wrote in a gushing tribute to the 25-year-old actress. Victoria Beckham Reveals That Her Son Romeo Took Her Help to Gain TikTok Popularity.

See Post

Nicola Peltz shared the news with her fans on Instagram as well. ‘you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic’ the Bates Motel actress wrote.

Nicola Peltz

The couple is rumoured to have started dating eight months ago and Brooklyn made their relationship public when he wished the Transformers actor on her birthday in January. Brooklyn previously dated model Hana Cross for a year, and had a four-year on-off relationship with Chloe Grace Moretz.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).