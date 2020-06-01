David Beckham Posts a Picture With His Kids on Global Day of Parents, Says ‘Being Parents Means Showing Strength’

David Beckham (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It is Global Parents day today and David Beckham has posted a picture of himself with all his four kids. In the snap we see the former Manchester United player was seen posing with kids Brooklyn, Harper Seven, Romeo James and Cruz Beckham and all the five donned smiles as they posed for a photograph. He further shared the snaps of different kinds of parents around the world and in the caption of the pictures, he said that being a parent means showing strength and love in times like these. Sachin Tendulkar Gets Nostalgic on Global Parents Day, Shares a Rare Black & White Photo With his Parents.

Every year, June 1 is celebrated as Global Parents Day to honour the parents around the world. Way back in 2012, the United Nations declared June 1 as Global Parents Day on June 1. The day is celebrated and hail the parents who do their best to raise their kids. Parents make lifelong sacrifices for their kids and wish the world for their kids. Now, let's have a look at the snap.

A while ago, even Sachin Tendulkar had posted a snap on social media where he shared a picture of himself with his parents. He emphasised on how his parents played a vital role in drafting his career.