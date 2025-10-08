Jacqueline Fernandez made an unforgettable impression at Paris Fashion Week this year, attending Victoria Beckham’s much-talked-about Spring/Summer 2026 showcase. Dressed in a chic all-black outfit, the Bollywood actress embodied timeless sophistication, perfectly complementing the designer’s modern yet vintage-inspired aesthetic. Paris Fashion Week 2025: Mother-Daughter Duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan Turn Heads Backstage with Manish Malhotra (View Pic)

In a viral video from the event, Victoria Beckham was seen visibly impressed by Jacqueline’s look. The two exchanged a warm hug as the designer complimented the actress on her “style and grace.” Soon after, David Beckham joined them, greeting Jacqueline with a friendly hug and sharing smiles for the cameras. Celine Paris Fashion Week 2025: BTS’ V Turns Heads With Stylish Look and Sweet Gesture Towards Uma Thurman Winning Hearts (Watch Video)

The glamorous interaction quickly became one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week, with fans flooding social media with admiration. Jacqueline later took to Instagram to share a picture with the iconic couple, captioning it, “Au Revoir Paris!” while tagging Victoria Beckham. The post instantly went viral, with fans calling it “one of the most glamorous celebrity moments of the season.” Social media users couldn’t stop raving about the moment.

Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection took inspiration from the nostalgia of adolescence, blending innocence and sophistication. The designer drew visual cues from The Virgin Suicides and Romeo + Juliet, creating pieces that celebrated modern womanhood with a poetic, romantic edge theme Jacqueline embodied flawlessly through her look and presence. Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles in Manish Malhotra’s Diamond-Embellished Black Ensemble at L’Oreal Show (See Pics)

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan. She will next appear in Welcome to the Jungle, slated for release this Christmas and is also set to headline a Telugu female-centric film directed by V Jayashankarr.

