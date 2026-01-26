As the New England Patriots clinch their spot in Super Bowl LX, the spotlight has shifted toward a new figure in the stands. Ann Michael Maye, wife of standout quarterback Drake Maye, has addressed her sudden ascent to social media stardom following a viral photo from the AFC Championship game that captured the attention of millions. NFL Unveils Head Referee, Officiating Crew for Upcoming Super Bowl LX.

The image, shared widely across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, featured Ann Michael in a custom "10" bomber jacket and red-and-white apparel, celebrating amidst the snowfall in Denver. The photo became an instant symbol for a revitalised Patriots fan base, with many dubbing her the "Queen of the North."

Earlier, speaking candidly in an interview with Barstool Sports, Ann Michael admitted the transition from being the person behind the camera to the subject of the photo has been an adjustment.

“I’m not used to it. It kind of blew up really fast and I’m used to Drake having it, you know, everywhere we go. People were asking him for pictures and things and I’m the one taking the photo," Ann said.

"And now that people want me (to take photos). Yeah, it’s so weird. It’s crazy, but it’s really cool. Everyone’s been like super nice and it’s kind of fun to experience all of it,” she added.

Drake Maye and Ann Michael: Childhood Sweethearts

The couple’s relationship predates the professional spotlight by more than a decade. High school sweethearts from North Carolina, both attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before moving to New England following the 2024 NFL Draft.

After a long-term engagement, they married in June 2025 in a private ceremony in Linville, North Carolina. Since then, Ann Michael has transitioned from a business student to a prominent figure in the "Patriots Nation" community, often seen supporting her husband from the sidelines in custom team apparel.

A Viral Baking Phenomenon on TikTok

While Drake Maye has been making headlines for his performance on the field, leading the Patriots to a 14-3 regular season and earning PFWA Most Improved Player honours, Ann Michael found her own audience through social media.

Her "Bakemas" series on TikTok, featuring daily baking videos throughout December, garnered millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers. The success of the digital series led to a partnership with NBC Sports Boston for a television special titled Beyond Bakemas, which premiered in January 2026.

Navigating the New England Spotlight

The transition to life in the Northeast has brought unique challenges, including the regional adjustment to her "double name." Ann Michael has noted in interviews that while fans in the North sometimes struggle with the naming convention, the reception from the Boston faithful has been overwhelmingly positive.

Drake Maye Gives Pregame Kiss to Wife Ann Michael

HEARTWARMING: #Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye takes off his helmet so he can kiss his wife Ann Michael which is part of their pregame ritual every week. ❤️ Drake has been dating Ann Michael since they were 12 years old and in middle school. pic.twitter.com/ZA1PMFv8xK — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 25, 2026

Her presence at games has drawn comparisons to previous high-profile Patriots figures, yet she has maintained a focus on her own ventures in fitness and culinary content. She recently shared that despite the "overnight" feel of her stardom, she remains focused on supporting the team's pursuit of a championship.

Looking Ahead to the Super Bowl

With the Patriots having secured their place in the 2026 Super Bowl following a 10–7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship, the Maye family remains at the heart of New England's revitalised football culture.

As the team prepares for the final game of the season, Ann Michael continues to document the journey for her growing audience, blending the high stakes of professional football with the relatable traditions of home life.

