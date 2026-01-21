The National Football League (NFL) has officially announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LX, scheduled to be played on Sunday, 8 February 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Shawn Smith has been named as the head referee, marking his first Super Bowl assignment in this pivotal role. The announcement, made on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, comes less than three weeks before the championship game, as the league prepares for its pinnacle event of the 2025-26 season. Where to Watch NFL Playoffs 2025-26 Live Streaming.

NFL Super Bowl LX Officials

The Full Officiating Team

Smith will lead an experienced crew of officials for Super Bowl LX. The full lineup includes Umpire Roy Ellison, Down Judge Dana McKenzie, Line Judge Julian Mapp, Field Judge Jason Ledet, Side Judge Eugene Hall, Back Judge Greg Steed, and Replay Official Andrew Lambert. This diverse crew brings a blend of veteran experience and first-time Super Bowl participants to the league's biggest stage.

Shawn Smith's Path to the Super Bowl

Shawn Smith began his NFL officiating career in 2015 as an umpire, quickly ascending to the referee position by the 2018 season. His selection for Super Bowl LX follows a consistent track record of high performance, including officiating numerous playoff games. Most recently, Smith was the referee for a Divisional Round playoff game involving the New England Patriots. While this marks his debut as a Super Bowl referee, several members of his crew have prior experience in the championship game, contributing a combined total of nine Super Bowl appearances. For instance, Umpire Roy Ellison and Side Judge Eugene Hall will be working their fourth Super Bowl, while Back Judge Greg Steed will be on his third, and Down Judge Dana McKenzie his second. NFL Black Monday 2026: Check Latest Updates On Hot Seat and Coaches Fired.

The Rigorous Selection Process

The selection of Super Bowl officials is a highly competitive and merit-based process. The NFL's officiating department evaluates and grades every official's performance throughout the regular season, with the highest-rated officials at each position earning the coveted assignments for the playoffs and ultimately the Super Bowl. Unlike regular season games where crews work together consistently, the Super Bowl officiating team is typically a "mixed crew," assembled from the top individual performers across different regular-season crews to ensure the highest standard of officiating for the championship game. This system aims to reward accuracy and consistency, ensuring that the most critical game of the season is overseen by the league's elite officials.

As Super Bowl LX draws nearer, the focus will intensify on the two teams vying for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. However, the integrity and fairness of the contest will rest significantly on the shoulders of Shawn Smith and his officiating crew, who have been chosen for their demonstrated excellence throughout the season. Their performance will be crucial in ensuring a smoothly run and justly decided championship game.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NFLFootballOps). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).