Dustin Poirier stunned Conor McGregor at the UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi by winning the bout in the second round. MMA fans all around the world were left stunned as the Ireland talisman was touted as firm favourite ahead of the game. In fact, McGregor also claimed that he would win the contest inside a minute. However, Dustin had different ideas as he put up a sensational show. Notably, Dustin was defeated by the Ireland talisman in 2014, and with this win, he has settled the scores. Netizens were also delighted with Poirier's effort as he heaped praises on the American MMA star. Dustin Poirier Knocks Out Conor McGregor in Second Round at UFC 257.

McGregor, who returned to the Octagon after a year, started off the fight well by taking the attack to the opposition. He even managed to land several kicks and punches, but Dustin's defensive tactics earned a draw in the first round. Poirier was indeed under the pump ahead of the second round but contrary to the expectations, he came with all guns blazing and took McGregor to the canvas with a flurry of blows. Meanwhile, let's look at how netizens reacted to Poirier's sensational show.

McGregor Gutted!!

Fans In Shock!!

Holy shit ... I’m still in shock but congrats to @DustinPoirier GREAT EFFIN FIGHT WOW 😳 ... @TheNotoriousMMA head up high baby you have felt this blow before and you have come stronger and more determined ... you got this ... #shinethatcrazydiamond #UFC257 — lenny lemus (@lemus_lenny) January 24, 2021

Unexpected!!

Never forget never fails to shock the world 🐐🐐🐐🐐 @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/IWh5pEZEAV — Supreme🔴❄️ (@lace_Up_Rodrigo) January 21, 2021

First Time!!!

😳 The 1st time @TheNotoriousMMA has been knocked out in his MMA career. pic.twitter.com/viEAfcIDhZ — SPORF (@Sporf) January 24, 2021

Another One!!

Bro I’m am in absolute shock! Never expected that! — Big Kev (@BigKevSports) January 24, 2021

Dominance!!

Dustin Poirier dominated McGregor in the 2nd round 😳 pic.twitter.com/UZAF7szRVn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2021

The result indeed shocked many McGregor fans as the arena was emptied quickly once the fight was over. Poirier, who won the interim lightweight title in 2019, came up short when Khabib Nurmagomedov beat him for the undisputed crown later the same year.

As Khabib announced retirement last year, Poirier is likely to face Michael Chandler, the former Bellator champion who scored a thunderous first-round knockout victory in his UFC debut over New Zealand's Dan Hooker in the evening's co-main event.

