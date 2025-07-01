Two star American mixed martial artists Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are set to fight in UFC 318. The stakes can't be any higher, as this happens to be the final fight of former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. As titled in the UFC 318 promo video, this fight is “The Last Ride”. American MMA Star Dustin Poirier will be up for his final battle inside that ring at the UFC 318 in a lightweight bout at the Smoothie King Center. Ilia Topuria Wins UFC Lightweight Championship Title, Beats Brazilian Charles Oliveira in UFC 317 To Clinch Third Straight Knockout Victory.

What adds to the stakes of the Ultimate Fighting Championship 318 battle is that Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier have only met twice before this final clash. In those two meetings, Dustin Poirier has emerged victorious on both occasions, defeating Max Holloway: 30-9, 1 NC, and 26-8. While Dustin Poirier would love to draw the line to his illustrious career on a winning note, Max Holloway must be in full mood for some revenge.

When is Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 UFC 318? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier UFC 318 fight, which will be the third fight between the two to date, is scheduled to be held on July 19 [July 20, from 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)]. Dustin Poirier's retirement clash is organized to be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alexandre Pantoja Wins UFC Flyweight Championship Title, Beats New Zealand's Kai Kara-France in UFC 317 To Establish Fourth Title Defense.

Where to Watch Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 UFC 318? Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UFC events in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 UFC 318 fight can watch it on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. Fans will also have live streaming viewing options for Dustin Poirier's retirement clash on the Sony LIV app and website.

