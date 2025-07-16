Irish MMA star and former UFC icon Conor McGregor has been spotted celebrating his 37th birthday with a "mystery woman" in Florida, just days after their kiss on a public beach. Conor McGregor has been criticized by many over the internet after he was spotted with a mystery woman on a beach, and later having dinner. McGregor celebrating his birthday with a different woman has raised questions on the state of the relationship the MMA icon is having with Dee Devlin, his fiancee of four years. Happy Birthday Conor McGregor! Fans Wish Former UFC Double Champion As MMA Fighter Turns 37.

UFC Icon Conor McGregor Spotted With Mystery Woman At Beach

EXCLUSIVE BEACH 'SNOG' Conor McGregor kisses mystery lady as he laps up attention from women on a beach in Florida without fiancee Dee Devlin McGregor has been engaged to Dee Devlin since 2020 pic.twitter.com/aw4K5oCtyK — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) July 14, 2025

Conor McGregor was seen celebrating his 37th birthday at Padrino's Cuban Restaurant, dressed in an all-Turquoise outfit, with the same woman he was spotted kissing last week at a public beach. However, despite all the rumours filling the air, Dee Devlin has wished Conor McGregor a happy birthday, sharing a post from a fan account, writing "Happy Birthday to the person who always keeps Dee entertained and makes her smile". Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been engaged since 2020, and the couple together have four children. UFC Star Conor McGregor Set To Run for Ireland President.

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Nudes Without Consent

Conor McGregor, who became the first UFC fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously, is not seeming to get away from controversies in the recent past. In this controversial week, rapper Azealia Banks has already made serious allegations against Conor McGregor, accusing him of sending her nude pictures of himself without her consent. Sharing screenshots of her DM, Azealia Banks has called the incident as sexual harassment, accusing the fighter of further threatening her not to tell anyone. Azealia Banks has also termed the incident of allegedly sending her nudes without consent as "haram".

