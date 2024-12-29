Just after his much-anticipated fight with Mike Tyson, star MMA fighter Conor McGregor provoked Jake Paul through some social media posts. Paul in turn challenged him and McGregor responded a few days ago by confirming a fight with Paul, but not Jake. Conor McGregor took to his official social media account and has announced that he will take on WWE and YouTube star Logan Paul, Jake's brother in an exhibition boxing match. Conor McGregor also mentioned that he will be returning to the Octagon but only after his boxing match with Logan Paul. As per McGregor, he has agreed on all terms with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul. Now, an USD 250M clash of titans is set as Logan Paul and Conor McGregor gear up for a historic showdown in Mumbai, marking a groundbreaking moment in combat sports history. Conor McGregor Announces Boxing Match Against Logan Paul in India Before Octagon Return (See Post).

McGregor, 36, has been confirmed to face WWE star and social media influencer Logan Paul in a mega-showdown hosted by the tycoons Ambani family of India. Both fighters are reportedly set to earn an unprecedented $250 million each. The fight will take place at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium as part of India’s “Visit India” tourism campaign. McGregor will also be making his return to combat sports in 2025 with this fight. McGregor has not competed since his devastating leg injury in July 2021 during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

Logan Paul, with his massive global fan base and recent success in the boxing ring, will be taking on McGregor in the epic showdown in India. Jake, a YouTuber-turned-boxer with an impressive 11-1 record, has voiced his conditions for facing McGregor, stating, “The only way we’re willing to explore me vs. Conor in a pro boxing/MMA fight is if Dana White/UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are OK with discussions.” Jake Paul Tops Up His Victory Over Mike Tyson By Challenging Conor McGregor In MMA After the Latter Deletes Controversial Post On Star YouTuber's Win (See Post).

According to fightbookmma, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s son, is reportedly the driving force behind bringing this spectacle to India. His vision to host a global combat sports event in the country could set new standards for international boxing promotions. This ambitious fight aims to position India as a destination for world-class sporting events, merging the grandeur of the Ambani family’s influence with the global appeal of McGregor and the Paul brothers.

