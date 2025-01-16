Former UFC star Conor McGregor is making the headlines once again. It is yet again due to some sexual assault allegation that is lodged by a woman. The incident took place in June 2023 during an NBA game at Miami Heat's Kaseya Center. This incident was also a part of a criminal case against McGregor, which by the way was not looked into by the Florida State Attorney's office. A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Irishman in a US court. Conor McGregor Announces Boxing Match Against Logan Paul in India Before Octagon Return (See Post).

The victim's name has not been released but she claims in court documents that was sexually assaulted in the toilets at the Miami Heat's Kaseya Center. The pair was present in the hospitality area for an NBA match. The woman reported the incident two days later. James Dunn, who is the attorney of the victim mentioned in an email that she decided to bring the case now because her identity was leaked to a media outlet.

"After the Miami-Dade County Prosecutor's office elected not to pursue criminal charges, a civil case is the only avenue that my client has to seek justice in this case," James Dunn said in the emailed statement.

"After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue. Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed," said Barbara Llanes of Gelber, Schachter & Greenberg, counsel for McGregor. Logan Paul vs Conor McGregor Epic Clash: $250M Mega-Fight Between Star Fighters Set to Take Place in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The former UFC Champion is also set to fight Logan Paul in India in the coming days. McGregor confirmed this on his official social media handle. But recently UFC boss Dana White rubbished the idea of a Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul fight and also mentioned he might make a return in the coming fall.

