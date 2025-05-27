London [UK], May 27 (ANI): England pacer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the ODI series against the West Indies due to a hamstring strain.

"England and Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the upcoming One-Day Internationals against the West Indies due to a right hamstring strain," ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atkinson sustained the injury during England's Test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week.

He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team.

No replacement will be added to the ODI squad.

The team will be led by newly-appointed white-ball captain Harry Brook. Brook was announced as England's new white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's resignation from the position over a dismal and winless ICC Champions Trophy campaign. Buttler had also fumbled England's ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup title defences.

Brook will lead both ODI and T20I squads in his first series as skipper in what promises to be an exciting summer contest in England against the Caribbean side.

ODI Squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

T20I Squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

Series Schedule:

May 29 - 1st ODI, Edgbaston

June 1 - 2nd ODI, Sophia Gardens

June 3 - 3rd ODI, Kennington Oval

June 6 - 1st T20I, Riverside Ground

June 8 - 2nd T20I, County Ground, Bristol

June 10 - 3rd T20I, The Rose Bowl. (ANI)

