England national cricket team have announced their white-ball squads for the series and West Indies at home. England will play three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies. Ahead of that, they announced both their ODI and T20I squads. Harry Brook, who was recently appointed the captain of the England white-ball teams will lead them. Phil Salt has been dropped from the ODI squad while Liam Livingstone was dropped from both the squads. Liam Dawson and Luke Wood back for T20s while Tom Hartley included in ODIs. Will Jacks, Tom Banton and Matthew Potts were included in both the squads. IPL 2025: From Josh Hazlewood To Jos Buttler, List Of Overseas Players Likely To Miss Remainder Of Indian Premier League Season 18.

England Announces White-Ball Squads For ODI and T20I Series Against West Indies

Our first men's white-ball squads of the summer are here! 🧢 The first under captain Brook 🫡 📝 Click below for the full story 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 13, 2025

