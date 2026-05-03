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Miami, May 3: Isack Hadjar will start the Miami Grand Prix from the back of the grid after being disqualified from qualifying due to a technical violation on his Red Bull Racing car. He initially secured an impressive ninth-place finish. Hadjar showed promising pace, qualifying just seven spots behind his four-time world champion teammate Max Verstappen. F1 2026: Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton ‘Excited’ to Resume Season at Miami Grand Prix.

Isack Hadjar Disqualified

Team Update ℹ️ Isack will start today’s race from the back of the grid, as he was disqualified from qualifying when it was found that a small section of the left and right hand sides floorboard on his car were protruding out of the reference volume. Laurent Mekies 🗣️ “We made a… pic.twitter.com/tuIqqsXkAL — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 3, 2026

Red Bull seemed to benefit from a significant upgrade package introduced over the weekend. However, post-session checks uncovered a breach of technical regulations, leading to an investigation by the stewards. The problem came from a small irregularity in the car’s floor assembly. A section on both the left and right sides was found to stick out beyond the allowed reference volume by 2mm. This small deviation violated the sport's strict technical rules, resulting in Hadjar’s exclusion from qualifying.

Despite this setback, Hadjar can start the race from the back of the grid since race officials deemed his practice session performances satisfactory. Red Bull accepted the ruling without contest. Team principal Laurent Mekies gave a straightforward response. F1: Shreyas Iyer Named Brand Ambassador for F1 Official Programme in India.

“We made a mistake and we respect the decision of the stewards,” Mekies said. “No performance advantage was intended or gained from this error. “We will learn from this incident and review our processes to understand how it happened and to make sure it does not occur again. “As a team, we apologize to Isack, our fans, and our partners. We learned the hard way today, but we will move forward.

“Now our focus is on turning yesterday’s encouraging performance into a strong race this afternoon.” The Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium will start earlier than planned due to forecasts of heavy rain in the area. On the grid, Kimi Antonelli will start on pole position for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, adding another intriguing element to what is shaping up to be an unpredictable race.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (redbullracing). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).