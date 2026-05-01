2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix: When is Miami GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?

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The Formula 1 circus arrives in Florida this weekend for the fifth edition of the Miami Grand Prix. Held at the Miami International Autodrome, the event serves as the fourth round of the F1 2026 World Championship. As the first of three American races this season, Miami continues to be a flagship stop on the calendar, combining a high-speed street circuit atmosphere with the glitz of the Hard Rock Stadium complex. F1: Shreyas Iyer Named Brand Ambassador for F1 Official Programme in India.

Where To Watch F1 Qualifying For Miami GP in India?

Digital streaming remains the primary way to access Formula 1 in India following the multi-year broadcast agreement extension. FanCode serves as the exclusive streaming partner, offering comprehensive coverage of every session, including practice, qualifying, and the Grand Prix itself.

Indian fans can also access F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium directly through the FanCode platform. This service provides additional features such as 22 live onboard cameras, unedited team radio, and a personalised multiview experience for those seeking a more technical immersion. There is currently no traditional linear television broadcast for the sport in India. Max Verstappen's F1 Retirement Speculation Intensifies Amidst Ongoing Red Bull Engineer Exit Rumours.

F1 Miami GP 2026 Fact

Session Date (IST) Time (IST) Practice 1 Friday, 1 May 21:30 Sprint Qualifying Saturday, 2 May 02:00 Sprint Race Saturday, 2 May 21:30 Main Qualifying Sunday, 3 May 01:30 Grand Prix Monday, 4 May 01:30

The 2026 Miami GP follows the Sprint format, meaning meaningful sessions take place every day of the weekend.

Sprint Qualifying is scheduled for the night of Friday, 1 May, technically starting in the early hours of Saturday for Indian viewers at 02:00 IST. This session will determine the grid for the shorter Sprint race held later on Saturday.

The Main Qualifying session, which sets the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix, will take place on Saturday night (early Sunday morning), 3 May, at 01:30 IST. The main event, the Miami Grand Prix, is set to begin at 01:30 IST on Monday, 4 May. Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest Championship Leader in F1 History After Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Win.

After a dominant start by Mercedes, led by rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli, the field arrives in Florida with massive upgrades. McLaren debuts a 'completely new car,' while Ferrari introduces a radical 'Macarena' rear wing to challenge the Silver Arrows.

This weekend also sees the American debut of Cadillac and the implementation of crucial FIA regulation tweaks to refine the new power units. With a Sprint format in play and high chances of a wet race on Sunday, Miami’s high-speed street circuit promises a chaotic, high-stakes showdown.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (F1). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).