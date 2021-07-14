Formula 1 has introduced the Sprint Qualifying Race for the next three events. The first Sprint Qualifying Race will take place during the British GP 2021 which will happen on July 18, 2021. The Sprint Qualifying Race will happen on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Silverstone track. The Sprint races happen at many other places at the Formula 2 with their own variations. The Sprint races are no less than exciting and are usually for covering a shorter distance. The Sprint Race at the British GP 2021 will have no mandatory pitstops, but the drivers can enter the pitstops if they want to. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the details of the event below: Max Verstappen Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Fourth.

What is Sprint Qualifying Race? Where Will it be Held?

The Sprint Race is a shorter version of the main race. The 2017 Bahrain F2 round had this race. This happens to be the highlight of the Sprint Qualifying Race. The pole position for the same will be decided via a Qualifying Race which will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021. Sprint qualifying races will be run over 100km which has 17 laps. The race is expected to last for around 30-60 minutes. The order of the Sprint race will determine the order of the final race.

What happens to the Free Practice Sessions?

Practice sessions remain intact. Like all other events, there will be a couple of practice races.

Rules for Sprint Qualifying Race:

So the drivers will get points but only the ones who finish, first second and third. The one who finishes first will get three points. The one who finishes the second will get two points and the third will get one point. Also, there will be no podiums for the Sprint race. The winner will get the trophy in parc ferme.

Types of Tyres:

As per, Formulaone.com, "As for Saturday’s Sprint, drivers will have a free choice of starting tyres and no mandatory pit stop – with a free choice of tyres for the start of Sunday’s British Grand Prix."

Schedule for British GP 2021:

Date Event Friday, July 16, 2021 Practice 1 Friday, July 16, 2021 Qualifying Saturday, July 17, 2021 Practice 2 Saturday, July 17, 2021 Sprint Qualifying Sunday, July 18, 2021 Race

The racers like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are also quite happy with the change that is being introduced. The racers are looking forward for the Sprint Qualifying Race.

